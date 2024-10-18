Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 5,002 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:BJUN – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,560.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 387,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 376,527 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 3,346.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 265,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 257,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth $3,826,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after buying an additional 42,795 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $97.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (BJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

