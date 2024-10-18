Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FIDU opened at $74.05 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.62.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.