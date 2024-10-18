Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SIG. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,220 shares in the company, valued at $73,732,275. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,732,275. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,729 shares of company stock worth $6,326,336 in the last 90 days. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 0.8 %

SIG opened at $100.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.16.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 9.43%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.