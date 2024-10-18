Cetera Investment Advisers Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,955 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF opened at $42.65 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

