Cetera Investment Advisers Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $37.86 and a twelve month high of $55.86.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

