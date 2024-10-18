Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.35% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 24,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAY opened at $54.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.09 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.32. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

