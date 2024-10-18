Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 468 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 2,178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 100,197 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 253,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,942,374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,739,000 after acquiring an additional 201,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 433,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,098.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SS&C Technologies news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 19,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $1,443,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,098.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 609,690 shares of company stock valued at $44,821,055. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.