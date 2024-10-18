Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 494 Shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Millennial Consumer ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Global X Millennial Consumer ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 36,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Millennial Consumer ETF alerts:

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MILN opened at $42.56 on Friday. Global X Millennial Consumer ETF has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $43.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a P/E ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Profile

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MILN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Millennial Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.