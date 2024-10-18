Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $942,000 Position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.53% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 224,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after buying an additional 25,984 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97.

iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks a broad index of debt securities optimized for yield and mean variance. BYLD was launched on Apr 22, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

