Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 565,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:UDEC opened at $35.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 million, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

