Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $74,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 67,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $4,387,502.46. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,927,245.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,032.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,201 shares of company stock valued at $10,362,224. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $237,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

