Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives $178.09 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $178.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.05 per share, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Chart Industries news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,500.85. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Chart Industries by 418.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $126.82 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.55.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 10.42 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

