Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Chemed by 34.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $612.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $571.21. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $502.64 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62.

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.76%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total transaction of $1,139,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,229,828.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.63, for a total value of $1,139,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,229,828.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Walsh III sold 200 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.95, for a total value of $115,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,615.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,839. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

