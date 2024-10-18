China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Update

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,606,600 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 2,462,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Power International Development Price Performance

China Power International Development stock opened at C$0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40. China Power International Development has a 52-week low of C$0.44 and a 52-week high of C$0.44.

China Power International Development Company Profile

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

