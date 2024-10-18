Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Lifted by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD opened at $104.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

