CIBC Lowers VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) to Neutral

CIBC cut shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$12.00.

Separately, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of VerticalScope from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of VerticalScope stock opened at C$7.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.58. The company has a market cap of C$145.42 million, a P/E ratio of 111.57 and a beta of -0.02. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$4.00 and a 12-month high of C$11.00.

In other VerticalScope news, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00. In other VerticalScope news, Senior Officer Christopher Michael Goodridge acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,700.00. Also, Director Rob Laidlaw sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total transaction of C$450,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 79,900 shares of company stock worth $727,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About VerticalScope

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.