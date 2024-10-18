Citigroup Lowers Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to Strong Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLAKY

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:DLAKY opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Passenger Airlines; Logistics; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO). The Passenger Airlines segment offers products and services to passengers of Lufthansa Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.