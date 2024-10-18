Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.06.

Get Citigroup alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.20. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Citigroup by 355.9% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,861,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Citigroup by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.