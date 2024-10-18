City of London Investment Group (LON:CLIG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

City of London Investment Group Plc (LON:CLIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 360.57 ($4.71) and traded as high as GBX 374 ($4.88). City of London Investment Group shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.75), with a volume of 8,266 shares changing hands.

City of London Investment Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 370.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.57. The firm has a market cap of £178.79 million, a PE ratio of 1,400.00 and a beta of 0.47.

City of London Investment Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. City of London Investment Group’s payout ratio is 12,692.31%.

City of London Investment Group Company Profile

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

