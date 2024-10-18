Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Clear Secure traded as high as $37.71 and last traded at $37.71, with a volume of 5054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.35.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $755,732.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,935 shares of company stock worth $36,826,532. Corporate insiders own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Clear Secure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Clear Secure by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

