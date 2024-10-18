Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Stock Price Up 4.8% Following Earnings Beat

Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $106.31 and last traded at $106.07. Approximately 3,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 219,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohen & Steers

Insider Buying and Selling at Cohen & Steers

In other Cohen & Steers news, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $564,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,058,548.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard P. Simon sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $564,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,352.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohen & Steers

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 115.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers by 5.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99 and a beta of 1.54.

About Cohen & Steers

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.