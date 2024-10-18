Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,668 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.44.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN opened at $204.20 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.42 and a 52-week high of $283.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.89. The company has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 194,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,428,243. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.75, for a total value of $2,357,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,784,221.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,787 shares of company stock worth $15,434,018. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

