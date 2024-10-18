Colgate-Palmolive (CL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.490-3.590 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $100.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 16th. Hsbc Global Res cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.