Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total transaction of $1,636,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,929.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.7 %

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

