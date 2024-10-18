Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 204.7% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.43 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

