Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,880,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the September 15th total of 7,280,000 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,121,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,149,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,692,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $6.00 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.