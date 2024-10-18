Community Health Systems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 8,212 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 422% compared to the average daily volume of 1,574 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,124,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 28,669 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 913,542 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,748,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 43,145 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,657,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $5,121,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CYH opened at $6.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.27. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.29.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

