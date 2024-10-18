Compass Point Increases Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target to $47.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Compass Point from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Compass Point’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFC. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Baird R W cut Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $26.95 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.96 per share, for a total transaction of $2,518,908.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $2,351,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after buying an additional 834,048 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $516,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $2,804,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,957,000 after acquiring an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

