Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 74,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 34,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BATS:IYJ opened at $137.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.79. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

