Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 8,816 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 71.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $181,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 27,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 214,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

