Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $208,000 Stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDP. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP opened at $106.83 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.12 and its 200 day moving average is $98.18. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $72.68 and a 12-month high of $107.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.