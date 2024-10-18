Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $218,000 Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 392.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 472,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after acquiring an additional 376,480 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,914,000. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 7.0% during the first quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 381,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 24,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $701,000.

Shares of XJUN opened at $38.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $190.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

