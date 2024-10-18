Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $219,000 Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the first quarter worth $26,891,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $108.91 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $110.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

