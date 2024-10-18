Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 43.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,477,000 after buying an additional 1,051,666 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,489,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,616 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 5,222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,578 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 198,224 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,946,000.

Get T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF alerts:

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Stock Performance

TCAF opened at $33.58 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.38.

T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Company Profile

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.