Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 90.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,340 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 542,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 513,652 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 468.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 347,359 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 177.2% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 283,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 181,259 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 123.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 190,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,460 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth approximately $5,651,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.17 and a one year high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.00.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

