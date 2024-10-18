Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $309,000 Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,216,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,261 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,873,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,473,000 after acquiring an additional 174,473 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,389,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,587,000 after acquiring an additional 493,420 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,242,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,476,000 after acquiring an additional 105,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,795,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,637,000 after purchasing an additional 292,808 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $54.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $56.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.551 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $6.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.