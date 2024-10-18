Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 119.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 486,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,422,000 after purchasing an additional 264,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:FJUL opened at $48.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

