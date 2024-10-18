Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 2,416 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000.

BATS:BALT opened at $30.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $673.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

