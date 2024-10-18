Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Purchases 860 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHLF. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Bank OZK bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

XHLF opened at $50.28 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.22.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.