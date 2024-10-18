Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 293 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at about $232,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

MLPA opened at $48.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.81. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.40 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

