Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.8% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.5 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $240.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.64 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $246.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.08 by $0.24. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. TD Cowen downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 1,510 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.57, for a total value of $370,810.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,482.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,098,736. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

