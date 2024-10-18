Contrasting Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) and International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF – Get Free Report) and Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A Frontier Group -1.77% -4.09% -0.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.6% of International Consolidated Airlines Group shares are held by institutional investors. 81.5% of Frontier Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Consolidated Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Frontier Group 1 9 1 0 2.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Frontier Group has a consensus price target of $5.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.13%. Given Frontier Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Group is more favorable than International Consolidated Airlines Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Consolidated Airlines Group and Frontier Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Consolidated Airlines Group N/A N/A N/A $0.38 7.28 Frontier Group $3.59 billion 0.40 -$11.00 million ($0.29) -21.90

International Consolidated Airlines Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Group. Frontier Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consolidated Airlines Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

International Consolidated Airlines Group beats Frontier Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands. It operates a fleet of 582 aircrafts. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc., provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

