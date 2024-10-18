Contrasting SMC Entertainment (SMCE) and The Competition

SMC Entertainment (OTCMKTS:SMCE – Get Free Report) is one of 133 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SMC Entertainment to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMC Entertainment N/A -8.75% -235.79% SMC Entertainment Competitors -144.54% -2,028.93% -8.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMC Entertainment and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SMC Entertainment N/A -$1.56 million -0.15 SMC Entertainment Competitors $1.37 billion $11.09 million -7.50

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SMC Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SMC Entertainment. SMC Entertainment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

46.4% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of SMC Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SMC Entertainment has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMC Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMC Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMC Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A SMC Entertainment Competitors 758 3905 5351 109 2.48

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given SMC Entertainment’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMC Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

SMC Entertainment peers beat SMC Entertainment on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SMC Entertainment

SMC Entertainment, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and support of financial technology companies in the United States. The company develops and provides technology that combines artificial intelligence (AI) /machine learning (ML) driven Quantitative investing (IQ Engine) with AI-enabled wealth management tools; and offers IQ Engine, an AI driven contextual analyzer that creates a repository of various equity research. It markets a software-as-a-service (SaaS) proprietary platform for certified public accountants, financial institutions, and registered investment advisors. The company was formerly known as SMC Recordings, Inc. and changed its name to SMC Entertainment, Inc. in May 2011. SMC Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

