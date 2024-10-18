Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $425.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Corpay traded as high as $349.40 and last traded at $349.40, with a volume of 245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $344.92.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPAY. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

