Corus Entertainment (CJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$334.80 million.

Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$6.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.10.

Separately, TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

