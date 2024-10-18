Crane (NYSE:CR) PT Raised to $175.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.15% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $163.32 on Wednesday. Crane has a 12-month low of $82.57 and a 12-month high of $163.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crane

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter worth about $216,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crane by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 0.3% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Crane by 17.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

