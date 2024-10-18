Creative Planning Acquires 261 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8.4% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,752 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RL opened at $202.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.13.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 31.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

