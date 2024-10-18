Creative Planning Acquires 300 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLSR. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,873,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 377,785 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,229,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,569,000 after purchasing an additional 237,542 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 62,055 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,255,000 after buying an additional 35,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 134,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 29,576 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XLSR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.15. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a one year low of $39.44 and a one year high of $52.96.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

