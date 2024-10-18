Creative Planning Acquires 6,400 Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 32.0% in the second quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.3 %

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.58.

Dividend Announcement

Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

