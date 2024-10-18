Creative Planning Boosts Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OIH stock opened at $287.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $262.18 and a one year high of $354.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.33.

About VanEck Oil Services ETF

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.